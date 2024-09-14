Kerala govt. to offer ₹1,000 each as Onam gift to senior citizens of tribal communities

Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes O.R. Kelu has said that the government will be distributing ₹1,000 each as Onam gift to senior citizens among the tribal communities .

Inaugurating the State-level Onam gift distribution at Plamoola Nagar near Thirunelly in Wayanad on Friday, Mr. Kelu said the decision to provide ₹1,000 to senior citizens, in addition to Onam kits, stemmed from the belief that the hardships historically experienced in tribal areas during the festive season should not be repeated.

“The initiative sends a clear message of the government’s concern for the tribal communities,” the Minister said.

The Minister personally handed over ₹1,000 each to nine tribal senior citizens. For those unable to withdraw the amount from banks, special arrangements have been made for direct distribution of money, Mr. Kelu said. He added that all individuals above the age of 60 would receive the Onam gift through their bank accounts.

As many as 55,506 persons from the Scheduled Tribe communities across the State will receive assistance of ₹1,000 from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.