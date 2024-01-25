Kerala govt. to give top priority for infrastructure projects

January 25, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Amid the financial constraints, the policy address delivered by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan here on Thursday accorded top priority to infrastructure projects.

Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) which funds major projects like the Kerala Fibre Optic Network, Petrochemical and Pharma Park – Kochi (LA), West Coast Canal, Coastal and Hill Highway, Wayanad Twin-tube Tunnel, Transgrid 2.0, Life Science Park (Phase II-LA) - Thiruvananthapuram, Hi Tech School Programme, IURWTS Cochin etc, has approved a total of 1,073 projects with an outlay of ₹ 82,383 crores so far.

In the infrastructure domain, significant progress has been made in developing National Highway 66. Ongoing projects, such as the hill highway, coastal highway, Kerala without level crossings, and junction development, promise to reshape the State’s landscape.

The Anakkampoil-KalladiMeppadi Tunnel Road, a significant project, is targeted for the fiscal year 2024, said the policy address.

A stand-out initiative is the AnakampoilKalladi-Meppadi tunnel, featuring a four-lane dual tunnel road spanning 8.11km which will ease the 48 congestion on the Thamarassery Ghat road and will enhance connectivity between Kozhikode and Wayanad districts.

The Coastal Highway traversing nine coastal districts of Kerala, holds the promise of boosting tourism and enhancing connectivity in the coastal region. Similarly, the Hill Highway from Parassala, Thiruvananthapuram to Nandarapadavu, Kasaragod, is poised to play a decisive role in transforming Kerala’s infrastructure landscape.

Kochi Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System (IURWTS), a visionary initiative supported by KIIFB, aims to rejuvenate Kochi‟s major canals and restore the city’s connection to its waterways. The proposed development of the West Coast Canal to National Waterway Standards, with a focus on cargo movement and tourism, is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

The State government is actively pursuing the project for the establishment of a greenfield airport near Sabarimala, which has received ‘Site Clearance’ approval from the Ministry of Civil Aviation and a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Union Ministry of Defence.

The first phase is anticipated to be operational by 2027, he said. The State is also planning to develop the two maritime institutes at Kodungalloor in Thrissur and Neendakara in Kollam District as hubs of maritime education in southern India.