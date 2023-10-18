Kerala govt. to fill contract posts in residential bungalows of Ministers

October 18, 2023 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala government has decided to make appointments to the contract posts created in the residential bungalows of the Chief Minister, Leader of the Opposition, and Ministers.

A government order 523/2023/TSM issued on October 10 has listed the sanctioned posts and the contract posts allowed in the residential bungalows of the Ministers and allowed the Tourism department to make appointments to vacant contract posts created in these bungalows over the years.

According to the order, there are 84 sanctioned posts and 16 contract posts in 15 residential bungalows of the CM, the Ministers and the Leader of the Opposition, including the Cliff House and the Cantonment House. Eighty-three temporary posts have been created in nine residential bungalows where so far no sanctioned posts have been created, taking the total temporary posts to 99.

Positions

A senior Tourism department officer told The Hindu that these 99 contract posts comprising watcher, lascar, sweeper-cum-sanitation worker, part-time sweeper and so on had been created by the State government from time to time for the upkeep of the bungalows. Though the new order gave permission for the Tourism department to fill the vacancies, it did not mean that these posts were newly created, he said.

The appointments to the temporary posts were made at regular intervals or when the tenure of the existing employees ended. At times, the tenure would be extended. However, recently a court order had asked the State to regularise contract employees who had worked for more than 10 years. The contract appointments needed to be made or extended at regular intervals to avoid this situation, he said.