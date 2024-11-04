Kerala govt to examine formation of controversial WhatsApp group for IAS officers

The Kerala government will examine the incident involving the controversial formation of a WhatsApp group for Hindu IAS officers, State Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

His statement followed a complaint lodged by an IAS officer with the police, alleging that his personal WhatsApp number was hacked and used to create a religious group.

Responding to the controversy, Mr. Rajeeve said that the State government would investigate the formation of a group specifically for Hindu IAS officers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Describing the incident as “serious,” he said that community-based divisions were highly concerning.

“The government will look into this matter. There is a general code of conduct for IAS officers, which falls under the Public Administration department. We are currently examining the situation. Let’s review and determine what needs to be done,” he told reporters in New Delhi on Monday.

The controversy arose after an IAS officer lodged a complaint with the police, claiming his personal WhatsApp number had been hacked and used to create a religious group. He submitted a complaint to the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner, requesting an inquiry into the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the controversial WhatsApp group, officers from various communities were added, and the group was labelled as a Hindu community group, a source close to the officer said.

Upon noticing this, the officer immediately filed a complaint and disbanded the group. In his complaint, he stated that he had not added any officers to the group in question. The incident occurred three days ago, sources said.

Oppn. charge

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the reported formation of such a WhatsApp group was a slur on the State. Accusing the government of turning a blind eye as fundamentalists infiltrate the State administration, he said the Opposition was closely monitoring the government’s response to this development.

Mr. Satheesan said the CPI(M) had ignored early warnings when CPI leader Annie Raja raised an allegation that the police force was being infiltrated by the RSS.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.