Kerala govt. to discuss exorbitant fares with airlines ferrying expats from Gulf countries, mulls use of charter flights

The Kerala government on Friday decided to hold discussions with airline companies in the wake of long-pending complaints of expatriates in the Gulf region about exorbitant ticket fares to the State during festive and vacation seasons.

A high-level meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here, took up the matter to examine how the State government could intervene in the matter, an official statement said.

The meeting also decided to examine whether chartered flights are available from Gulf countries for a lesser rate than airline companies.

“The meeting has decided to hold talks with airline companies. Discussions will also be held with companies that can coordinate chartered flights from various Gulf countries,” the statement said.

The State government had already made it clear that it would intervene in the issue and take favourable steps to get air tickets to Keralites who are coming to their home State from the Gulf region, it said.

The government had allocated funds for the same during the Budget and the meeting was conducted on Friday as a follow-up step.

The online meeting was attended by Chief Secretary V.P. Joy, and other senior officials.

