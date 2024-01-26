Kerala govt to conduct third phase test run for Pazhassi Irrigation Project

January 26, 2024 07:50 am | Updated 07:50 am IST - KANNUR

In a significant development, the Irrigation Department has announced the commencement of the third phase test run for the Pazhassi Irrigation Project. According to a press release, the canal shutters are scheduled to be opened on January 31 at 9:00 am. This initiative aims to re-establish water supply through the Pazhassi irrigation project, which had been halted since 2008.

The test run will cover the Renovated Main Canal from Ch: 42/500 km to Parasshinikadav Bridge and Mahi Branch Canal from Ch: 16/000 km to Pathipalam. The purpose of this experimental run is to assess the condition of the canals, ensuring they are free from leaks or any other issues.

Authorities emphasize the need for public awareness, urging residents, especially children, and livestock owners, to avoid entering the designated canal sections during the water release. The Irrigation Department has issued a plea for cooperation, emphasizing the critical nature of the Pazhassi irrigation scheme.

To ensure the safety and success of the Test Run, the Irrigation Department has sought the support of local authorities. Members and councillors of the Local Self-Government Wards along the canal are requested to be vigilant during this process. Additionally, the involvement of various voluntary organizations, clubs, and people’s representatives is encouraged, under the guidance of the respective members/councillors.

To address concerns and facilitate communication, a “Vigilance Committee” will be formed, comprising Ward Members/Councillors who were present during the earlier test runs. This committee will play a crucial role in reporting issues arising during the flow of water through the canal to the Pazhassi Irrigation Department officials.

The Irrigation Department calls for collective responsibility and cooperation from the public and stakeholders to ensure the success of the third phase Test Run and the subsequent re-establishment of water supply through the Pazhassi irrigation project.

