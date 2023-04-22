Kerala govt. submits fresh list of places suitable for shifting Arikompan

April 22, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - IDUKKI

The State government has submitted to the Kerala High Court-appointed expert committee a fresh list of possible locations for the translocation of wild tusker Arikompan from Chinnakkanal in Munnar. According to sources, the State’s Additional Advocate General handed over the list of alternative places to the committee in a sealed cover on Friday. A senior official told The Hindu: “the committee will conduct an online meeting soon and check the suitability of the alternative places. After verification, the committee will select a location from the new list to translocate the tusker. If the committee endorses the new place, the Forest department can move to dart Arikompan without further High Court approval. The court order also directed the expert committee to decide the alternative place [as there were protests against moving the elephant to Parambikulam as suggested by the committee earlier],” said the official.

The High Court-appointed committee comprises Arun R.S., chief conservator of forests (high range circle), Kottayam; Pramod H., chief Conservator of forests and field director, Project Tiger, Kottayam; N.V.K. Ashraf, chief veterinarian and vice-president, Wildlife Trust of India; P.S. Easa, chairman of Care Earth Trust, Chennai, and former director of Kerala Forest Research Institute; and Ramesh Babu, senior lawyer and amicus curiae appointed by the court who shall function as the convener of the committee.

Meanwhile, the Forest department officials said that when the expert panel approves a new place to translocate Arikompan, the department will proceed with the darting process. “The department can complete ‘Mission Arikompan’ within days when the expert committee approves a new place. The kumki elephants are already camping at 301 Colony near Chinnakkanal. A satellite radio collar from Assam, to be fixed on the tusker, has already arrived,” said a senior Forest department official.

“The Forest department monitors every movement of tusker Arikompan as per the High Court direction. Completing the mission will provide a big relief,” said the official.