HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala govt. should intervene to retain Thekkinkadu as cultural space: Yuvakalasahithi

May 17, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The move to reduce Thekkinkadu maidan as temple premises will only strengthen the communal elements, Yuvakalasahithi has said. In a statement here on Wednesday, Yuvakalasahithi said that considering this situation, the government should urgently intervene to retain Thekkinkadu maidan as a cultural space.

“A public space such as Thekkinkadu maidan, situated at the heart of the cultural city, is a matter of pride for everyone in Thrissur. There have been efforts for some time to create communal divide in connection with Thekkinkadu maidan and the Vadakkunnathan temple. We cannot ignore it. The current court order will only help these vested interests to enforce their communal interests,” it said in the statement.

The High Court has ordered that no hoardings, advertisements, flags of political parties or musical concerts can be permitted at Thekkinkadu maidan. It also said that except the activities already permitted by the court, any other event, including political meetings, can be allowed only if it was sanctioned by the court.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.