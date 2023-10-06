ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala govt. shielding coop. bank scamsters: Union Minister

October 06, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, has accused the State government of attempting to shield fraudsters involved in looting money from cooperative banks.

Speaking at a press conference here on Friday, she also accused the State government of not submitting any project report for availing itself of the Krishi Vikas Yojana funds for basic infrastructure development in the agricultural sector.

Mr. Karandlaje said that fraud amounting to thousands of crores had been unearthed in 15 cooperative banks in the State. The Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League were protecting each other in the scams exposed in various cooperative banks. She demanded that the State government cooperate with the Enforcement Directorate’s investigation into the scams.

