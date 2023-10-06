HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala govt. shielding coop. bank scamsters: Union Minister

October 06, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, has accused the State government of attempting to shield fraudsters involved in looting money from cooperative banks.

Speaking at a press conference here on Friday, she also accused the State government of not submitting any project report for availing itself of the Krishi Vikas Yojana funds for basic infrastructure development in the agricultural sector.

Mr. Karandlaje said that fraud amounting to thousands of crores had been unearthed in 15 cooperative banks in the State. The Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League were protecting each other in the scams exposed in various cooperative banks. She demanded that the State government cooperate with the Enforcement Directorate’s investigation into the scams.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.