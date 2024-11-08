Kerala govt. seeks to expand health insurance coverage to ‘missing middle’

The Kerala government is poised to expand its health insurance coverage for people by roping in a new category of beneficiaries into the Ayushman Bharat-Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhati (AB-KASP) – the “Missing Middle” – who are at present outside the purview of KASP but who also cannot afford any health insurance cover.

While the proposed move to extend KASP benefits to more families in Kerala, which is under discussion at various official levels, may be seen as the State moving closer to its goal of universal health coverage (UHC), there seems to be a catch: a premium may be collected from some 20 lakh families that the State had earlier added to KASP and who are at present enjoying free health protection under the scheme.

In short, the expansion of KASP’s coverage to the ‘missing middle” may hinge on premium charged from one chunk of beneficiaries.

While nothing is finalised yet, this is the only “viable” option before the beleaguered State government, which is struggling to sustain KASP, a scheme which has been draining the coffers dry because of the huge cost overruns, a senior Health official told The Hindu.

“We are covering 42 lakh families under KASP. The Centre is providing an annual premium of ₹138 crore for some 21.8 lakh below poverty line (BPL) families while the State is bearing the expenses for the rest of the families it chose to add additionally to the scheme. The claims expenditure in 2022-23 was ₹1,629 crores, of which the State bore over 82%.”

“It is true that we did not anticipate the financial mess that KASP will end up in, but we need to find a strategy that will help us run the scheme without hurting the real beneficiaries,” the official added.

Inclusive approach

In 2008, when Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY) was launched, it was the then government’s conscious decision to extend the benefits of the scheme to more vulnerable sections of society, over and above the BPL category, so that these families were not pushed to impoverishment because of sudden and catastrophic health expenditure.

Thus while the Centre’s “deprivation eligibility” list had 21.8 lakh families, the State brought in fishermen families, labourers and pensioners from 57 unorganised sectors such as coir, handloom, khadi, tailoring, agriculture, construction sectors, etc. into the scheme.

This scheme, known as RSBY-CHIS (Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme), was later integrated to AB-KASP. The government has been bearing the entire expense of providing health cover for these 20 lakh-plus families since 2008.

What is being suggested now is that these additional 20 lakh families can afford to be part of KASP by paying a premium and that KASP coverage be extended to the “Missing Middle”, who have no health protection whatsoever, thus keeping the out of pocket expenditure on health under check.

At present, Kerala’s per capita out of pocket expenditure on health is the highest in the country at ₹7,889 (National Health Accounts 2021-22) and has been steadily rising since the past decade.

Who are ‘Missing Middle’?

“Of the 92 lakh-plus families in the State (as per the State’s database under National Food Security Act), 42 lakh families are covered by KASP and another 10 to 11 lakh families are covered by Medisep, the health protection scheme for government employees and pensioners. Another 12-14 lakh families are covered by various other health financing schemes like ECHS, CGHS etc. It is proposed that bringing in another 18 lakh families from priority categories (NFSA data) – this is the “missing middle” – into KASP, the State will be one more step closer to the goal of UHC. Expansion of the health insurance coverage is one of the avowed goals of the State’s 14th Five Year Plan,” the official pointed out.

However, the proposition that the 20 lakh vulnerable families, who have been enjoying free health insurance protection for over a decade, may henceforth have to pay a premium for this privilege may not find many takers. “How can you call this UHC if people like coir workers, endosulfan victims, bamboo and handloom workers are moved out of free health insurance cover? The government included them in its health insurance scheme years ago for a reason. Technically, they are considered above the poverty line or APL but do they have the capacity to pay for insurance? Moreover, why should they be made to pay the price for the government’s inefficiency in turning KASP into the financial mess it is now in?” a public health expert asked.

NITI Aayog, in its 2021 report, Health Insurance for the Missing Middle, had highlighted the need for designing a low-cost comprehensive health insurance product for the “missing middle”. t suggested that the government could partly/fully finance it; expand Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) coverage to the poorest segments of the missing middle population or offer a voluntary contributory enrolment.

Thus, one idea which is being explored is that the services offered under KASP be offered to the “missing middle” too or that a limited version of KASP be formulated for them, but under a new health protection scheme in the insurance model.

“KASP, despite all its deficiencies, has helped give free healthcare to lakhs of people in the State. However, given the precarious financial position of the government, the State is forced to find other resources to sustain KASP. We are also worried that the State’s financial burden will go up significantly when the health protection plan for senior citizens above 70 years is rolled out,” an official admitted.