Kerala govt. sanctions one instalment of DA, DR

The State government has sanctioned one instalment of dearness allowance (DA) for government employees and teachers and one instalment of dearness relief (DR) for service pensioners, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said on Wednesday (October 23, 2024).

The instalment will be disbursed with the salary and pension next month, Mr. Balagopal said. In sanctioning the DA and DR, the government incurs ₹2,000 crore as additional expenditure.

The government had authorised the release of one instalment each of DA and DR in April this year.

In July, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had informed the Assembly that seven instalments of DA/DR were in arrears. He had announced the government’s intention to release two instalments annually to employees and pensioners from the current fiscal onwards.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Secretariat Association described the government decision to release only one of the pending seven instalments as disappointing. The association termed it an election gimmick.