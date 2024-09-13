ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala govt. sanctions one crore as bonus to RPL workers

Published - September 13, 2024 05:56 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has sanctioned ₹1 crore as bonus to the workers of Rehabilitation Plantations Ltd. (RPL). This is the third time that the State government is providing help to the workers of RPL who are in crisis due to the dip in rubber prices. The workers expressed happiness over the decision and the bonus amount was credited to the workers’ accounts from Friday. The agreement to give 20% bonus to the workers was reached in the presence of Labour Minister V. Sivankutty and the amount was sanctioned after the intervention of Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal. 

