Kerala govt. sanctions ₹55 crore for NHM, ASHA workers

The Kerala government has sanctioned ₹55 crore for the National Health Mission (NHM) activities in the State and for Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers, Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal said on Friday.

The amount includes ₹45 crore for the payment of salaries to NHM employees and ₹10 crore for the payment of incentives to ASHA workers. NHM operates with 60% Central funds and 40% State share.

However, the delay in the allocation of Central share has cast uncertainty over the payment of salaries to about 14,000 employees under NHM (ayurveda, allopathy and homoeo), which include doctors and paramedical staff. In addition to this, there are 26,000 ASHA workers.

Last year, the State had to bear the entire expenses of the NHM project costs. This year, the Centre has approved an outlay of ₹2,005 crore. Of this, ₹329 crore is meant for the payment of salaries and related expenses. Usually, the money is released in four instalments. However, no allocation has been made so far in the first quarter of the fiscal, Mr. Balagopal said.

Last year too, the Centre had approved the project outlay, but failed to release any money towards the salaries of NHM employees and honorariums of ASHA workers. The project was taken forward with financial assistance provided by the State government, Mr. Balagopal said.

