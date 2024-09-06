Kerala govt sanctions 50 cents of land for Mannarkkad court complex

The Kerala government has sanctioned 50 cents of land belonging to the Water Resources department for construction of a court complex at Mannarkkad. The land is adjacent to the present Munsif-Magistrate Court and the SC-ST Special Court at Mannarkkad.

The Mannarkkad Bar Association had requested the Minister for Water Resources in 2015 for 50 cents of land for the construction of a new court complex. The association followed it up with the present government and convinced Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine.

Mannarkkad Bar Association president Jose Joseph said that a new court complex would go a long way in enhancing the judicial system in the region.

