Kerala govt. sanctions ₹421 crore for local bodies

Published - July 12, 2024 07:37 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Finance department has authorised the release of ₹421 crore towards the general purpose fund of local self-government institutions for the current fiscal. The money constitutes June and July instalments of the fund for three-tier panchayats, municipalities, and corporations. Grama panchayats are entitled to ₹299 crore, block panchayats ₹20 crore, district panchayats ₹14 crore, municipalities ₹52 crore and corporations, ₹36 crore. The government had sanctioned ₹ 211 crore for local bodies in May.

According to the Finance department, the government has released ₹3,718 crore for local bodies in the current fiscal. The allocation includes ₹15 crore released to 51 low-income panchayats and municipalities.

