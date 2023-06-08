Kerala govt. renovates historic Misri Masjid of Ponnani

June 08, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The historic Misri Masjid at Ponnani is set to become a heritage site heralding the glorious history of the port town of Ponnani. The government spent ₹85 lakh to renovate the mosque under the Muziris Heritage Conservation Project of the State.

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will announce the completion of the renovation work at a function to be held at Ponnani on Saturday evening. P. Nandakumar, MLA, will preside over the function.

The Misri Masjid was constructed in the 16th century for soldiers of the Egyptian Army who arrived at Ponnani to help the armies of Kunhali Marakkar and Zamorin in their fight against the Portuguese. Ponnani was the headquarters of the Zamorin’s navy headed by Kunhali Marakkar. The mosque was built with the blessings of the Zamorin.

The 500-year-old mosque had suffered extensive damage because of lack of care and repair and its frontage had been demolished. However, the government took over the mosque following the interventions of former Assembly Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan after the people demanded that the structure be conserved.

Officials said the mosque was renovated in such a way as to preserve the originality of the building.

