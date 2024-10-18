GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala govt. releases books for parents to address their children’s educational needs

Kerala is the only State in India to establish a special focus group on parenting education as part of curriculum reform, says V. Sivankutty

Published - October 18, 2024 08:27 pm IST - Kannur

PTI

In an innovative initiative, the Kerala government on Friday (October 18,2024) released a set of books aimed at empowering parents to support their children’s education-related requirements from the pre-primary to higher secondary levels.

The set of four books, Parents with the Growing Child, was released by General Education Minister V. Sivankutty, a government release said.

Speaking after the book release, the Minister said, “Kerala has always been a leader in education with numerous exemplary initiatives. This new project further strengthens the partnership between parents, schools, and children, ensuring the comprehensive development of students.” The books, designed for parents of students in public schools, are tailored to the different educational stages of pre-primary, lower primary, upper primary, and high school-higher secondary levels, the release said.

They provide detailed guidance to parents on how to approach their children’s growth, development, and learning needs, it said.

“These books are not just reading materials but form the foundation for a scientific, structured parent education programme to be conducted by the Department of Education. Under the guidance of trained teachers, the content of these books will be shared with parents across the State,” it further said.

Mr. Sivankutty, according to the release, emphasised that Kerala was the only State in India to establish a special focus group on parenting education as part of curriculum reform. The books released on Friday were one of the key recommendations of the group’s report, he said.

“By acknowledging the concerns and aspirations of parents, these books will increase active participation in public education and strengthen Kerala’s educational foundation,” he added.

The Kerala government is confident that these books will further enhance the involvement of parents in their children’s education, reinforcing the State’s position as a pioneer in public education, it said.

