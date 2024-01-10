Kerala govt. releases ₹99.16 crore for honorarium for ASHA workers, NHM

January 10, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State government has authorised the release of ₹99.16 crore for distribution of honorarium to ASHA workers and for the National Health Mission (NHM).

A total of ₹24.16 crore remained as the balance amount in the Budget allocation for this component. However, the State government made an additional allocation of ₹75 crore given the situation where the Centre has declined to release its share of the NHM funds, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said on Wednesday.

The Centre had earlier informed the State that ₹371 crore will be released in four instalments. But not even one rupee was released in the current fiscal. The State government had already released ₹228 crore as its share and another ₹236.66 crore in advance towards the Centre share.

The Centre is refusing to release its NHM share on the grounds that the State has not agreed to its branding norms. The delay has, however, hit the payment of salaries to ASHA workers and the wages to crew of the ‘108’ ambulances.