Kerala govt registers case against IAS officer who jumped quarantine

The Kerala State government has registered a case against an IAS officer who jumped quarantine.
Deputy Inspector General of Police, Kori Sanjay Kumar Gurudin, told The Hindu that Kollam Sub Collector Anupam Mishra, had returned recently from Singapore and the health authorities had advised him to go into quarantine at his camp office.
However, he left for Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, his home State, without informing the authorities. The police have also booked his Personal Security Officer for facilitating the violation of regulations imposed to contain the coronavirus contagion, Mr Gurudin said.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has taken a serious view of the matter. The government felt the officer had set a bad example by jumping the confinement.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.