Kerala govt registers case against IAS officer who jumped quarantine

The Kerala State government has registered a case against an IAS officer who jumped quarantine.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Kori Sanjay Kumar Gurudin, told The Hindu that Kollam Sub Collector Anupam Mishra, had returned recently from Singapore and the health authorities had advised him to go into quarantine at his camp office.

However, he left for Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, his home State, without informing the authorities. The police have also booked his Personal Security Officer for facilitating the violation of regulations imposed to contain the coronavirus contagion, Mr Gurudin said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has taken a serious view of the matter. The government felt the officer had set a bad example by jumping the confinement.

