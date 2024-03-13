Kerala govt refusing Centre’s ₹5,000 cr. one-time package is treachery, says Union Minister V. Muraleedharan

March 13, 2024 02:47 pm | Updated 02:47 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Kerala government refusing ₹5,000 crore, the one-time package offered by the Centre as per the suggestion of the Supreme Court, is “treachery and a challenge to the people of Kerala,” Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan has said.

Speaking at a Face to Face programme organised by Kollam Press Club here on March 13 (Wednesday), Mr. Muraleedharan said the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala should explain the reason for the rejection.

“The Centre’s advocate had explained in detail why Kerala was offered ₹5,000 crore, but Kerala wants to keep that a secret. If they have nothing to hide, why are they scared of making the Centre’s arguments public?” he asked.

‘Shameful situation’

Pointing out that the financial crisis in Kerala had affected the salary and pension disbursal, Mr. Muraleedharan said the State is heading towards a deep financial crisis.

“The Supreme Court had asked the Centre to provide a bailout package to Kerala and this is a very shameful situation. Despite begging for funds, they claim that Kerala’s financial management is excellent,” he said.

Speaking about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Mr. Muraleedharan said that both the Congress and the CPI(M) should stop their “attempts to spread resentment and create social divides.”

‘CAA won’t affect Kerala’

“Kerala is facing a fiscal collapse and in such a situation, the government and the Opposition should not try to destroy the law and order in the State. Both the fronts are competing to organise protests, due to which the people are suffering. The CAA will not affect Kerala and this Act will not deny citizenship to any one,” said the Minister.

