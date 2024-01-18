GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala Govt. refuses to entertain petitions on Land Assignment Bill forwarded by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Move may further escalate stand-off between Governor and Kerala Government as Arif Mohammed Khan had insisted that he would sign the Bill only after government replied to petitions

January 18, 2024 04:43 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - KOCHI

K S Sudhi
K S Sudhi
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan (right) with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (file).

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan (right) with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (file). | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

The Kerala Government has dismissed the petitions on the Kerala Land Assignment (Amendment) Bill forwarded by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan as “speculative ones” which cannot be entertained.

The Kerala Government made its position clear to the Governor in its reply furnished the other day.

ALSO READ
Land assignment amendment Bill presented in Kerala Assembly

The stand may further escalate the stand-off between the Governor and the State Government as Mr. Khan had insisted that he would sign the Bill only after the government replied to the petitions. The Governor had also complained that the government had not replied to the petitions despite three reminders from Raj Bhavan.

Changed social circumstances

While refusing to entertain the representations, the State informed the Governor that none of the provisions of the Bill derogated the powers of the High Court or was repugnant to any Central laws. The State justified the Bill by stating that the amendment was necessary to address the needs of common people considering the changed social circumstances six decades after the Land Assignment Act was passed.

It also took the position that the apprehensions of the petitioners were mere speculations which cannot be attributed any credence.

The government further added that it was bound to act within the framework of the provisions of the Act and may consider issues of public interest while framing the rules for the Act, sources said.

The delay in the Governor acting on the Bill passed by the Assembly last year had blown up into a full-scale face-off between him and the Kerala Government with the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) calling for a hartal on January 9 in Idukki, the day when Mr. Khan attended a public function in the district. The CPI(M) had also taken out a Raj Bhavan march on the day protesting against the Governor.

Interestingly, the State Government had earlier refused to offer clarifications to a few objections, which were also forwarded by the Governor, raised by some quarters against the Kerala Public Health Bill, 2021.

Meanwhile, top legal officers in Kerala said that the Governor could not sit on the Bill on the grounds that the government had not responded to the queries forwarded by him. The Governor can act on a Bill only according to the provisions laid down by the Constitution, they added.

Related Topics

Kerala / Governor

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.