Kerala govt. recommends dissolution of KFDA committee

Committee to approach Kerala High Court

March 25, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has recommended dissolution of the administrative committee of the Kerala Film Distributors Association (KFDA) based on a report of the District Registrar of Societies on alleged financial irregularities.

The Department of Culture had issued an order recommending dissolution of the committee, said KFDA vice-president Siyad Kokker here on Monday.

He added that the committee will challenge the order before the Kerala High Court. “It was issued without hearing us. It is a unilateral decision,” he alleged.

The District Registrar had probed allegations of financial irregularities against the committee, including complaints that it had failed to provide supporting documents for expenses incurred in connection with a case involving the Competition Commission of India.

