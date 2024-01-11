Kerala govt. providing safe haven for jihadists, says BJP leader K. Surendran

January 11, 2024 11:47 am | Updated 12:26 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran said on Wednesday the fact that the prime accused in the 2010 attack on New Man College teacher T.J. Joseph had lived in hiding in a “Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M]“ village in Kannur, Kerala, for 13 years told on the ruling front and the government.

He said the suspect had been on the wanted list of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) since 2014. However, he curiously dodged detection and arrest.

Early on Wednesday, the NIA swooped down on his house and arrested the suspect. Mr. Surendran said jihadists continued to have support in Kerala. The State government and the CPI(M) were providing them with a safe haven. He said the accused lived a double life, posing as a carpenter and family person. His evasion of the law reflected badly on the State law enforcement.

