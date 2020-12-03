Kerala govt. projects mired in nepotism, corruption, says Oommen Chandy

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy has said that all development projects of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government were mired in nepotism or corruption.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Thursday, Mr. Chandy said the government was planning to continue with their mistakes and threatening Opposition leaders who brought the mistakes to their notice.

It was the first time that a State government in the country had repealed within 24 hours an ordinance that it had promulgated, said Mr. Chandy. He termed as baseless the recent allegations against Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala in the bar bribery scam.

The ruling style of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were similar, said Mr. Chandy, adding that the silence of Mr. Modi in the wake of the farmers’ agitation in New Delhi proved that there was nothing in favour of the farmers in the recent Bills passed by the Central government.

He alleged that major projects launched by the UDF government for the overall development of Wayanad such as the Nilambur-Nanjangud railway project, setting up of a government medical college and the construction of alternative roads to the district were sabotaged by the LDF government.

The government had also failed to address various issues of tribespeople and farmers in the State, he added.