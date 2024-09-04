Kerala govt. prioritising railway flyovers, says Riyas

Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said that the government is giving special consideration to the construction of railway flyovers. The Minister made the remarks while inaugurating the construction of the Chala cutting railway flyover, which will connect Chala and Thottada in Kannur constituency.

The Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala is spearheading the construction of 73 railway flyovers across the State. According to the Minister, the construction of as many as six flyovers has been completed, while eight are under construction and four are in the tendering stage. Land acquisition has been completed for six more.

The Chala cutting railway flyover, a long-awaited project, is expected to bring significant development to the region. The project is estimated to cost ₹8.07 crore, which includes ₹7.02 crore from the Public Works department and ₹1.05 crore from Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran’s MLA fund. The flyover will be 30 metres long and seven metres wide with a six-metre carriageway and one-metre pavement on one side. It will stand approximately eight metres high. A subsidiary road on the Chala side of the flyover will connect to the service road leading to National Highway 66 towards Kannur.

The flyover will greatly benefit students of Thottada Government Polytechnic College, Thottada Government ITI, and local residents who need to cross the railway track to reach institutions and other destinations in the Thottada area via the Chowva Koothuparamba State Highway.

Minister for Registration and Archeology Kadannappally Ramachandran presided over the inaugural function.