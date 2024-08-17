ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala govt postpones release of Hema Committee report on women’s working conditions in Malayalam film industry

Updated - August 17, 2024 12:04 pm IST

Published - August 17, 2024 11:50 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Release of report postponed until High Court takes a decision on actor Ranjini’s petition contending that disclosure will violate her fundamental right to privacy and breach confidentiality promised to witnesses

The Hindu Bureau

The Hema Committee report being submitted to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by the panel members on December 31, 2019. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The release of the Hema Committee report on issues of sexual harassment and gender inequality in the Malayalam film industry is set to be delayed further with the Kerala government on Saturday (August 17, 2024) deciding to postpone the release until the Kerala High Court takes a decision on actor Ranjini’s petition.

The actor had on Friday (August 16, 2024) approached the High Court contending that the disclosure would violate her fundamental right to privacy and breach the confidentiality promised to witnesses, including her, who had deposed before the panel. The court will consider her plea on Monday (August 19, 2024).

Kerala HC upholds State Information Commission order to release Hema Committee report on women’s working conditions in Malayalam film industry

The Kerala government was set to release the report on Saturday.

Speaking to mediapersons, the actor said she has a legal right to know how her statements have been recorded in the report and that she was not acting at anyone’s behest.

More than four years after the report was submitted to the Kerala government, the State Information Commission (SIC) had on July 6 ordered the Department of Culture to release the report in the public domain before July 25. However, on July 24, the High Court stayed for one week the release of the report following a writ petition filed by film producer Sajimon Parayil challenging the SIC’s order.

The producer had argued that the disclosure of the report, even with purported redactions, would run the risk of identifying individuals who provided testimonies under assurances of confidentiality.

The State Women’s Commission and Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) got impleaded in the case and opposed the plea of the petitioner.

On August 13, the High Court dismissed the producer’s petition and directed the government to make public the report with limited redactions.

Meanwhile, P. Satheedevi, chairperson of the women’s commission, told mediapersons that the report should be released in the public domain.

The Hema committee, headed by Justice K. Hema, constituted in the aftermath of a case of sexual assault on an actor in 2017, had submitted the report to the Chief Minister on December 31, 2019. Despite repeated demands over the years from various stakeholders, including the WCC, the report had remained shrouded in secrecy.

