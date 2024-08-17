GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala govt postpones release of Hema Committee report on women’s working conditions in Malayalam film industry

Release of report postponed until High Court takes a decision on actor Ranjini’s petition contending that disclosure will violate her fundamental right to privacy and breach confidentiality promised to witnesses

Updated - August 17, 2024 12:04 pm IST

Published - August 17, 2024 11:50 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The Hema Committee report being submitted to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by the panel members on December 31, 2019.

The Hema Committee report being submitted to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan by the panel members on December 31, 2019. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The release of the Hema Committee report on issues of sexual harassment and gender inequality in the Malayalam film industry is set to be delayed further with the Kerala government on Saturday (August 17, 2024) deciding to postpone the release until the Kerala High Court takes a decision on actor Ranjini’s petition.

The actor had on Friday (August 16, 2024) approached the High Court contending that the disclosure would violate her fundamental right to privacy and breach the confidentiality promised to witnesses, including her, who had deposed before the panel. The court will consider her plea on Monday (August 19, 2024).

Kerala HC upholds State Information Commission order to release Hema Committee report on women’s working conditions in Malayalam film industry

The Kerala government was set to release the report on Saturday.

Speaking to mediapersons, the actor said she has a legal right to know how her statements have been recorded in the report and that she was not acting at anyone’s behest.

More than four years after the report was submitted to the Kerala government, the State Information Commission (SIC) had on July 6 ordered the Department of Culture to release the report in the public domain before July 25. However, on July 24, the High Court stayed for one week the release of the report following a writ petition filed by film producer Sajimon Parayil challenging the SIC’s order.

The producer had argued that the disclosure of the report, even with purported redactions, would run the risk of identifying individuals who provided testimonies under assurances of confidentiality.

The State Women’s Commission and Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) got impleaded in the case and opposed the plea of the petitioner.

On August 13, the High Court dismissed the producer’s petition and directed the government to make public the report with limited redactions.

Meanwhile, P. Satheedevi, chairperson of the women’s commission, told mediapersons that the report should be released in the public domain.

The Hema committee, headed by Justice K. Hema, constituted in the aftermath of a case of sexual assault on an actor in 2017, had submitted the report to the Chief Minister on December 31, 2019. Despite repeated demands over the years from various stakeholders, including the WCC, the report had remained shrouded in secrecy.

Related Topics

Kerala / Malayalam cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.