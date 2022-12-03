Kerala govt. plans to make schools fully differently abled-friendly: Sivankutty

December 03, 2022 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The primary objective of the State’s education policy is to ensure equality in rights and opportunities, says the Minister

The Hindu Bureau

It is the duty of every one of us to ensure social development and success in life of the differently abled, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking after inaugurating a family gathering organised by Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities at Government Lower Primary School, Alumoodu, here on Saturday.

The Minister said the primary objective of the State’s education policy was to ensure equality in rights and opportunities. The government is aiming at comprehensive development of the differently abled by bringing them into the social mainstream and ensuring their participation in various walks of life. The government is also considering making school infrastructure, right from the entrance, differently abled-friendly, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

V. joy, MLA, presided over the function. Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, director A.R. Supriya was also present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US