Kerala govt. plans to make schools fully differently abled-friendly: Sivankutty

December 03, 2022 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

It is the duty of every one of us to ensure social development and success in life of the differently abled, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a family gathering organised by Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities at Government Lower Primary School, Alumoodu, here on Saturday.

The Minister said the primary objective of the State’s education policy was to ensure equality in rights and opportunities. The government is aiming at comprehensive development of the differently abled by bringing them into the social mainstream and ensuring their participation in various walks of life. The government is also considering making school infrastructure, right from the entrance, differently abled-friendly, he said.

V. joy, MLA, presided over the function. Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, director A.R. Supriya was also present.