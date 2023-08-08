Kerala govt. plans to engage local bodies in collecting construction workers’ cess: Minister

August 08, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The government will consider engaging local self-government bodies to collect the construction workers’ cess, according to Labour Minister V. Sivankutty.

Replying to a calling attention motion moved by C.R. Mahesh on the need to avoid delay in disbursement of pension benefits due to construction workers, Mr. Sivankutty said that the Construction Workers’ Welfare Fund Board was distributing pension to 3.8 lakh workers, which required ₹67 crore every month. However, only about ₹30 crore was coming in as collection or contribution from the Board members.

It was to improve this cess collection that the government was contemplating engaging local bodies for the collection drive. This would be discussed further by the government, Mr. Sivankutty said.

He promised that the government would try its best to distribute as much pension arrears as possible to construction workers before Onam.

