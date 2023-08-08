ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala govt. plans to engage local bodies in collecting construction workers’ cess: Minister

August 08, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Construction Workers’ Welfare Fund Board distributes pension to 3.8 lakh workers, which requires ₹67 crore every month

The Hindu Bureau

The government will consider engaging local self-government bodies to collect the construction workers’ cess, according to Labour Minister V. Sivankutty.

Replying to a calling attention motion moved by C.R. Mahesh on the need to avoid delay in disbursement of pension benefits due to construction workers, Mr. Sivankutty said that the Construction Workers’ Welfare Fund Board was distributing pension to 3.8 lakh workers, which required ₹67 crore every month. However, only about ₹30 crore was coming in as collection or contribution from the Board members.

It was to improve this cess collection that the government was contemplating engaging local bodies for the collection drive. This would be discussed further by the government, Mr. Sivankutty said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He promised that the government would try its best to distribute as much pension arrears as possible to construction workers before Onam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US