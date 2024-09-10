ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala govt. orders transfer of Deputy Superintendents of Police

Published - September 10, 2024 09:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala government has ordered the following transfer and postings of officers in the cadre of Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) with immediate effect.

Praveenkumar K.M. currently posted at the State Special Branch (SSB), Palakkad, has been transferred to Special Branch (SB), Malappuram.

Sinoj T.S., posted at Guruvayur, has been transferred to the Malappuram Sub-division (SD).

Shaiju T.K., currently posted at District SB Thrissur Rural, has been transferred to the Perinthalmanna SD.

Balakrishnan E. of SSB Thrissur has been now posted to the Tirur SD

Sethu K.C., currently posted to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) Thrissur, has been transferred to the Kondotty SD.

Balachandran G. of District Crime Branch, Kozhikode Rural, has been transferred to the Nilambur SD.

Pious George, currently posted at Traffic (West Kochi City) has been transferred to the Tanur SD.

Balakrishnan M.U. of Crime Branch (CB) Palakkad has been transferred to SSB Malappuram.

Abdul Basheer P., currently posted at the District SB Malappuram, has been transferred to the District SB Thrissur Rural.

Premjith A., posted at the Malappuram SD has been transferred to SSB Thrissur. Saju K. Abraham, currently stationed at the Perinthalmanna SD, is transferred to Traffic (West Kochi City). Biju K.M., posted at the Tirur SD, has been transferred to Guruvayur.

Shibu P., currently posted at the Kondotty SD, has been posted to VACB Thrissur. Santhosh P.K., currently posted at the Nilambur SD, has been moved to CB Palakkad. Benny V.V., currently posted at the Tanur SD, has been transferred to District Crime Branch, Kozhikode Rural. Moosa Vallokadan, currently posted at SSB Malappuram, has been transferred to SSB Palakkad.

