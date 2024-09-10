GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala govt. orders transfer of Deputy Superintendents of Police

Published - September 10, 2024 09:40 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala government has ordered the following transfer and postings of officers in the cadre of Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) with immediate effect.

Praveenkumar K.M. currently posted at the State Special Branch (SSB), Palakkad, has been transferred to Special Branch (SB), Malappuram.

Sinoj T.S., posted at Guruvayur, has been transferred to the Malappuram Sub-division (SD).

Shaiju T.K., currently posted at District SB Thrissur Rural, has been transferred to the Perinthalmanna SD.

Balakrishnan E. of SSB Thrissur has been now posted to the Tirur SD

Sethu K.C., currently posted to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) Thrissur, has been transferred to the Kondotty SD.

Balachandran G. of District Crime Branch, Kozhikode Rural, has been transferred to the Nilambur SD.

Pious George, currently posted at Traffic (West Kochi City) has been transferred to the Tanur SD.

Balakrishnan M.U. of Crime Branch (CB) Palakkad has been transferred to SSB Malappuram.

Abdul Basheer P., currently posted at the District SB Malappuram, has been transferred to the District SB Thrissur Rural.

Premjith A., posted at the Malappuram SD has been transferred to SSB Thrissur. Saju K. Abraham, currently stationed at the Perinthalmanna SD, is transferred to Traffic (West Kochi City). Biju K.M., posted at the Tirur SD, has been transferred to Guruvayur.

Shibu P., currently posted at the Kondotty SD, has been posted to VACB Thrissur. Santhosh P.K., currently posted at the Nilambur SD, has been moved to CB Palakkad. Benny V.V., currently posted at the Tanur SD, has been transferred to District Crime Branch, Kozhikode Rural. Moosa Vallokadan, currently posted at SSB Malappuram, has been transferred to SSB Palakkad.

Published - September 10, 2024 09:40 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.