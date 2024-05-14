ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala govt. orders probe into alleged dowry harassment

Updated - May 14, 2024 08:13 pm IST

Published - May 14, 2024 08:10 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Newly wed woman accuses husband of physical abuse; says police refused to charge him with attempt to murder

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala government has ordered an inquiry into the alleged dowry harassment of a newly wed woman at her husband’s house at Pantheerankavu in Kozhikode.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Veena George said the Department Director had been asked to probe the allegation by the woman. She said the Kozhikode District Women’s Protection Officer had spoken to the relatives of the woman and offered counselling support.

The Minister added that stern action would be taken to deter such inhuman acts and crime against women.

The woman who accused her husband of physical abuse told the media that the police had refused to charge him with attempt to murder.

