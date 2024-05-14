GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Kerala govt. orders probe into alleged dowry harassment

Newly wed woman accuses husband of physical abuse; says police refused to charge him with attempt to murder

Updated - May 14, 2024 08:13 pm IST

Published - May 14, 2024 08:10 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala government has ordered an inquiry into the alleged dowry harassment of a newly wed woman at her husband’s house at Pantheerankavu in Kozhikode.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare Veena George said the Department Director had been asked to probe the allegation by the woman. She said the Kozhikode District Women’s Protection Officer had spoken to the relatives of the woman and offered counselling support.

The Minister added that stern action would be taken to deter such inhuman acts and crime against women.

The woman who accused her husband of physical abuse told the media that the police had refused to charge him with attempt to murder.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.