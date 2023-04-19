ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala govt. never decided to translocate Arikompan to Parambikulam, says Forest Minister

April 19, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - IDUKKI

Government will wait till May 3 and follow the Kerala High Court’s directions on translocating the wild tusker: Minister

The Hindu Bureau

Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran inaugurating the Forest department’s Vana Souhruda Sadass programme at Munnar on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The State government will wait till May 3 and follow the Kerala High Court’s directions on translocating wild tusker Arikompan, Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran has said.

Talking to the media at Munnar on Wednesday, Mr. Saseendran said the government never decided to translocate the tusker to the Parambikulam forests in Palakkad district.

“The State government has not yet decided to release the tusker to Parambikulam or any other forest areas. The government has not submitted before the High Court the name of any other place to translocate Arikompan. The government stance is that the court-appointed expert panel can decide where to translocate the tusker,” said Mr. Saseendran.

The Minister said that, however, the delay in the mission to capture Arikompan has caused serious difficulties to the special team and the residents of Chinnakkanal. “The government will ensure security to the life and property of people. The Forest department will give equal importance to the protection of humans and wild animals,” said Mr. Saseendran.

On Wednesday, the Minister inaugurated the Forest department’s Vana Souhruda Sadass programme at Munnar .

Kerala Independent Farmers Association (KIFA) Idukki district committee member P.N. Sunil said a meeting of the joint action council formed to demand the capture of the tusker will be held on Wednesday night, which will decide the further course of action regarding the Arikompan issue.

“The government is trying to avoid the capture of Arikompan. Recently, the Tamil Nadu government captured a tusker from Coimbatore and released it into deep forests. There was no intervention to block the mission,” said Mr Sunil.

