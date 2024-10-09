ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala govt. mulling new law or legal mechanism specifically for film sector, says Culture Minister Saji Cherian

Updated - October 09, 2024 01:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Reply to questions, Saji Cherian says government has sought the opinion of Law department in this regard and is examining how such mechanisms can be introduced in harmony with existing legal ones

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala’s Minister for Culture Saji Cherian (file) | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Kerala government is exploring the possibility of enacting a new law or introducing a new legal mechanism specifically for handling issues related to the cinema field, Minister for Culture Saji Cherian informed the State Assembly on Wednesday (October 9, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Reply to questions, Mr. Cherian said the government has sought the opinion of the Law department in this regard. The government is examining how such mechanisms can be introduced in harmony with existing legal mechanisms, he said.

Thrissur Pooram ‘disruption’: Treasury benches of Kerala Assembly agree to adjournment debate

Mr. Cherian was responding to members’ opinion that internal complaints committee (ICC) alone will not suffice for dealing with issues peculiar to the cinema field, and that an independent mechanism should supplement it.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the proposed film policy, Mr. Cherian said the government intended to organise a conclave in connection with framing a comprehensive film policy. The committee constituted to frame it had handed over a preliminary report to the Cultural Affairs department. The government intends to publish the policy at the earliest, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On the findings and disclosures in the Hema Committee report, Mr. Cherian said a special investigation team (SIT) had been constituted to look into the allegations. “The government has no objections to initiating legal action. I wish to emphasise that the government will stand with the victims,” Mr. Cherian said.

Denies Opposition charge

Mr. Cherian also denied an Opposition charge that the government had committed a grave lapse by sitting on the Hema Committee report for four-and-a-half years. The report contains statements of victims, and inaction on sexual crimes is a punishable offence, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan had said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US