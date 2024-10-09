Kerala govt. mulling new law or legal mechanism specifically for film sector, says Culture Minister Saji Cherian

The Kerala government is exploring the possibility of enacting a new law or introducing a new legal mechanism specifically for handling issues related to the cinema field, Minister for Culture Saji Cherian informed the State Assembly on Wednesday (October 9, 2024).

Reply to questions, Mr. Cherian said the government has sought the opinion of the Law department in this regard. The government is examining how such mechanisms can be introduced in harmony with existing legal mechanisms, he said.

Mr. Cherian was responding to members’ opinion that internal complaints committee (ICC) alone will not suffice for dealing with issues peculiar to the cinema field, and that an independent mechanism should supplement it.

On the proposed film policy, Mr. Cherian said the government intended to organise a conclave in connection with framing a comprehensive film policy. The committee constituted to frame it had handed over a preliminary report to the Cultural Affairs department. The government intends to publish the policy at the earliest, he added.

On the findings and disclosures in the Hema Committee report, Mr. Cherian said a special investigation team (SIT) had been constituted to look into the allegations. “The government has no objections to initiating legal action. I wish to emphasise that the government will stand with the victims,” Mr. Cherian said.

Denies Opposition charge

Mr. Cherian also denied an Opposition charge that the government had committed a grave lapse by sitting on the Hema Committee report for four-and-a-half years. The report contains statements of victims, and inaction on sexual crimes is a punishable offence, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan had said.

