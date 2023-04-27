HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala govt. moves appeal for enhancing sentences in Madhu lynching case

April 27, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has filed an appeal before the Kerala High Court seeking to enhance the sentences awarded by the Mannarkkad Additional Sessions Court to the 14 accused persons convicted in the Attappady Madhu lynching case.

The sessions court had awarded rigorous imprisonment (RI) of seven years to 13 convicts and a three-month imprisonment to Munneer, the 16th accused in the case.

The State government in its appeal said it was much aggrieved by the judgment of the trial court “in this case of a cruel act against an Adivasi man” which is an exceptional case in our society. Therefore, the accused deserved maximum sentence provided under the offences charged against them.

The government pointed out that the trial court said that it was not a case of a murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) but a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304 of the IPC. This findings of the sessions court was totally against the evidence spoken by the prosecution witnesses, and the digital and scientific and medical evidences proved beyond doubt before the trial court.

The appeal also pointed out that the findings of the trial court that the offences punishable under Sections 3(2)(v) and 3(2)(va) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act (SC/ST (PoA) Act) were not established against the accused persons was erroneous.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.