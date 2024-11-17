Kerala govt. may go in for comprehensive land survey at Munambam

With local body elections around the corner, the Kerala government is exploring ways to defuse political pressure and pacify sentiments of various stakeholders over the Munambam land issue.

The State government has begun unofficial parleys with various stakeholders and legal experts ahead of the November 22 meeting convened by the Chief Minister. State Ministers, senior government officials and representatives of the Kerala Waqf Board will attend the meeting.

The government would try to iron out the issue, which dated back to the 1960s and was being contested in various courts, through negotiations, though a final settlement might be possible only through court orders, sources indicated.

The government might conduct a comprehensive land survey in Munambam to ascertain the nature and possession of the holdings and identify the occupants. Documents related to all the land transactions between Farook College, Kozhikode, the beneficiaries of the reported Waqf, and the purchasers might also be reviewed to understand the land deals.

The extent of land available at Munambam will have to be ascertained though Muhammad Siddique Sait had given 404.76 acre as Waqf to the college on November 1, 1950, sources said.

A considerable extent of land had reportedly been lost to sea erosion and only one-fourth of the original extent was presently available there. These aspects also needed to be ascertained through the survey, they said.

Only show cause notices

Meanwhile, the Waqf board sources denied allegations that it had issued eviction notices to 12 persons earlier. Show cause notices were issued to 12 persons asking them to explain why their holdings, which were Waqf property, should not be taken back and criminal prosecution not initiated against them. The notices were issued as part of inquiry proceedings under the Waqf Act. Only two persons responded to the notice and sought time to submit their arguments to the notice served on March 14 , 2022, board sources said.

Since then, no action had been taken in Munambam, they said.

The assertion of the board comes in the wake of campaigns which say that the board had issued eviction notices to the residents.

