Kerala govt. lifts Nipah restrictions in Malappuram

Published - September 24, 2024 08:34 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration on Tuesday withdrew the restrictions imposed in the wake of a 24-year-old man’s death following Nipah infection at Naduvath, near Wandoor, on September 9. An official statement said here that no more restrictions will be there for social movement in the district and there will be no more containment zone in the region.

As many as five civic wards in Thiruvali and Mampad grama panchayats were declared containment zone after Nipah was confirmed. Schools, madrasas and tuition centres in the region will reopen on Wednesday (September 25). Shops will no longer have the time limit from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sixteen more test samples were declared negative on Tuesday (September 24). So far, 104 people on the contact list of the victim were tested negative, said Minister for Health Veena George.

The quarantine period of 94 people on the contact list would end on Wednesday. They included four on the primary contact list and 90 on the secondary contact list.

However, one more person was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, with symptoms on Tuesday. As many as 28 people were currently undergoing treatment at MES Medical College Hospital, Perinthalmanna, where the Nipah victim had died.

