Kerala govt. launches free peritoneal dialysis scheme

April 27, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The government has rolled out a peritoneal dialysis scheme to provide free treatment for kidney patients at home across the State. The project has been operationalised in one major health centre in each district, Health Minister Veena George said in a statement. The hospitals that have been extending free dialysis treatment at home include Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital, Kollam District Hospital, Pathanamthitta General Hospital, Alappuzha General Hospital, Kottayam General Hospital, Thodupuzha General Hospital, Ernakulam General Hospital, Thrissur General Hospital, Palakkad District Hospital, Tirur District Hospital, Kozhikode General Hospital, Mananthavady District Hospital, Kannur District Hospital and Kasaragod General Hospital.

Dialysis fluids, catheters and other accessories that are required for peritoneal dialysis will also be provided free-of-cost from the hospitals for the registered patients. The project is in addition to the existing dialysis schemes that are undertaken in view of the increasing number of renal patients in the State, said Ms. George. The Minister pointed out that nearly half-a-lakh people undergo dialysis every month in 102 hospitals and 10 medical colleges in Kerala.