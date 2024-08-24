ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala govt. keen to protect predators: Vilayodi

Published - August 24, 2024 06:51 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The National Alliance of People’s Movement (NAPM) took out a march to the Collectorate here on Saturday demanding that the State government publish the K. Hema Committee report in full and to cleanse the Malayalam cinema.

Inaugurating the march, activist Vilayodi Venugopal said the State government was keen to save the tarnished faces of the stars of Malayalam cinema.

The protestors demanded that criminal case be registered against the actors who featured in the report as predators. S. Ramanan presided over the function. V.S. Radhakrishnan, B. Rajendran Nair, Velayudhan Kottekkad, K. Sivarajesh, Vijayan Ambalakkad, K. Vasudevan, Abdul Khader Kannadi, Balachandran Puthuvayal, T.K. Kanakadas, Ashokan Nenmara, V. Padmamohan, Krishnankutty Kunissery, and Gopalan Malampuzha spoke.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US