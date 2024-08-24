Kerala govt. keen to protect predators: Vilayodi

The National Alliance of People’s Movement (NAPM) took out a march to the Collectorate here on Saturday demanding that the State government publish the K. Hema Committee report in full and to cleanse the Malayalam cinema.

Inaugurating the march, activist Vilayodi Venugopal said the State government was keen to save the tarnished faces of the stars of Malayalam cinema.

The protestors demanded that criminal case be registered against the actors who featured in the report as predators. S. Ramanan presided over the function. V.S. Radhakrishnan, B. Rajendran Nair, Velayudhan Kottekkad, K. Sivarajesh, Vijayan Ambalakkad, K. Vasudevan, Abdul Khader Kannadi, Balachandran Puthuvayal, T.K. Kanakadas, Ashokan Nenmara, V. Padmamohan, Krishnankutty Kunissery, and Gopalan Malampuzha spoke.