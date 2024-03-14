ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala govt. issues preliminary notification for acquisition of land for Sabarimala airport

March 14, 2024 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Notification for acquisition of 1,000.28 ha under LARR Act

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala government has issued a preliminary notification for the acquisition of land for the proposed Sabarimala Greenfield International Airport at Erumely.

The notification for the acquisition of 1,000.28 ha has been issued under Section 11 (1) of the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (LARR) Act, the preliminary notification for land acquisition. Those who have any grievances about the land acquisition should submit their complaints within 15 days of the notification.

Earlier, the State government issued an order to commence the acquisition of land for the airport in December 2023. The government began the land acquisition proceedings based on the recommendations of the expert committee, which vetted the social impact study report. The airport will come up on the Cheruvally Estate, which was selected as the site for the airport.

