Kerala govt. issues order reinstating IG Lakshman

February 10, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

He was suspended over a year ago for his alleged links with arrested fake antiquities dealer Monson Mavunkal

The Hindu Bureau

The government on Friday issued orders to reinstate Inspector General of Police G. Lakshman who had been suspended over a year ago for his alleged links with arrested fake antiquities dealer Monson Mavunkal. He is expected to receive a posting soon.

Mr. Lakshman was suspended on November 10, 2021 on the basis of a report by a special investigation team led by the Additional District General of Police (ADGP), Crimes, that had probed the serious financial fraud involving Monson. A departmental inquiry was also ordered with ADGP, Intelligence, T.K. Vinod Kumar as the inquiry authority and Bevco managing director Yogesh Gupta as presenting officer.

While the suspension was extended multiple times on the basis of recommendation by the Suspension Review Committee, the disciplinary action came to an end on February 2. Meanwhile, the suspended officer had challenged the disciplinary proceedings in the Central Administrative Tribunal that ordered the government to expedite the inquiry.

Subsequently, the Suspension Review Committee that met on January 25 noted the departmental inquiry against the officer has been completed. It also recommended his reinstatement.

While the recommendation has been accepted by the government, the disciplinary proceedings in accordance with the All India Services (Disciplinary and Appeal) Rules, 1969, will continue.

