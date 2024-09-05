Kerala govt. introduces flexible college hours for 4-year UG programme

The State government has issued new guidelines regulating college hours and ensuring that working days lost due to unplanned holidays are recovered for four-year undergraduate programmes.

Under the new regulations, colleges have been authorised to select their operating hours within a flexible time frame of 8.30 a.m. to 5.30 p.m. The flexibility is in line with University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations which mandate that faculty members spend a minimum of six hours on campus daily, excluding a one-hour lunch recess.

Extended sessions

As a result, college councils can now choose from a range of seven-hour schedules, such as 8.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m., 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 9.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. or 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Colleges are also permitted to extend class sessions if required. Currently, classes are held in five one-hour periods. The new order allows for the addition of an extra hour, which can be scheduled after the regular class hours. This will enable teachers to accommodate additional coursework necessitated by Major and Minor courses under the new degree programme.

‘Flexi time’ for teachers

In addition, the guidelines introduce a flexible timing (or ‘flexi time’) system for faculty members. It enables teachers to reschedule a class if they are unable to conduct the session during the regular college hours due to constraints such as limited classroom space or conflicting timetables.

The order also addresses the issue of unannounced holidays. To comply with the uniform academic calendar for the four-year undergraduate programme, colleges must ensure a minimum of 90 working days per semester. In cases where holidays are declared by the District Collector, the State government, or the college itself in exceptional cases, the institutions are required to reschedule the lost working days within the semester, potentially including Saturdays.

For colleges that may need to declare an extended holiday for reasons such as relief camp duties or election-related activities, online classes must be held according to the regular timetable.

