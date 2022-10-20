Kerala govt. inspection finds most roads in Sabarimala circuit navigable

Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas says works on remaining three roads will be completed ahead of the pilgrimage season

An inspection by the Kerala government on the condition of roads across the Central Travancore districts ahead of the upcoming Sabarimala season has found that as many as 16 out of the 19 roads in the pilgrimage circuit are navigable.

During a meeting to review the status of roads in the Sabarimala circuit, Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas said on Thursday that works on the remaining three roads would be completed ahead of the pilgrimage season. During the two-day long visit, the Minister inspected several locations across Kottayam and Pathanamthitta, including the bridge at Kanmala, Kanmala-Mookanpetty-Koruthode causeway, Mundakkayam road, Ponkunnam-Punalur road and Ponkunnam-Erumeli road.

Meanwhile, the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) is all set to commence the Sabarimala Safe Zone project which aims at bringing down vehicular accidents on the three trunk roads leading to the Sabarimala temple from neighbouring districts.

According to officials, the project this season covers a distance of 400 km encompassing Idukki, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts. As part of this, special squads will be deployed at different points across the three routes to conduct round-the-clock patrolling on GPS-fitted vehicles in the service of Sabarimala pilgrims. In addition, recovery vehicles and cranes will be positioned at major accident–prone areas to clear the roads of any blocks due to breakdown or accident.

Location boards with helpline numbers will be put up at different points on all the major roads leading to Sabarimala.

Health Minister Veena George said licence or registration would be made mandatory for all restaurants in view of the Sabarimala pilgrimage season. Food safety officers will be deployed round the clock at the Sannidhanam, Pampa, Nilackal and Erumely to ensure safety of food and drinking water.

Temporary food testing labs will be established at Pampa and the Sannidhanam in collaboration with the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). The quality of raw materials required for making the offerings at the Ayyappa temple too will be checked in these labs.