Kerala govt. initiates steps to prevent accidents along Sabarimala route

November 20, 2022 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

In view of a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims overturning near Laha on Saturday, the State government has directed the technical wing of the Public Works Department (National Highway) to inspect the roads leading to the hill temple and implement safety measures.

Following a meeting to review the safety of the roads within the pilgrimage circuit on Saturday evening, Health Minister Veena George issued a directive in this regard. District Collector Divya S. Iyer and District Police Chief Swapnil Madhukar Mahajan were present at the meeting

Officials of the Police, Motor Vehicle and Fire and Rescue departments too have been asked to be part of the inspection to identify the black spots en route. The NH team has been directed to install rumble strips on the road near the accident site, besides making the blinker lights installed along the Sabarimala road functional. It was decided to deploy more cranes to assist the rescue missions.

The meeting directed the District Medical Officer to continue the casualty ward opened for Sabarimala pilgrims at the Perunad Taluk Hospital even after the pilgrimage season.

Two accidents

A social media campaign would be taken out to circulate the instructions for drivers to Sabarimala, especially from other States. The two trunk roads to Sabarimala from Pathanamthitta and Erumeli, with its sharp curves and undulated terrain, remain highly prone to accidents during the annual pilgrimage season. At least two major accidents were reported from these routes in the first four days of the season this year.

In the first incident, 43 persons from Andhra Pradesh were injured when a bus, which was returning from Sabarimala, overturned near Laha on November 19. The second incident was recorded on the same day when the driver of another bus carrying pilgrims lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a steep decline along the Pampavalley-Kanamala route and rear-ended a KSRTC bus.