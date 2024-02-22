GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala govt has taken measures to ensure women’s participation in work, says Veena George

Kerala Health Minister Veena George delivered the presidential address at the chief minister’s face-to-face with women at the CIAL Convention Centre

February 22, 2024 02:32 pm | Updated 02:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister Veena George at Sthree Sadas in Kochi on February 22, 2024.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister Veena George at Sthree Sadas in Kochi on February 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

The State Government has taken various measures including setting up childcare centres alongside workplaces to ensure women’s participation in work, said Veena George, Minister for Health and Woman and Child Development.

Delivering the presidential address at the chief minister’s face-to-face with women at the CIAL Convention Centre here on Thursday, Ms. George said that numerous centres have been set up for the safe accommodation of women. The government is also implementing various projects for the welfare of trans persons. Toilets have been set up alongside roads under the Take-a-Break project.

She urged women to be flagbearers in the creation of Nava Kerala and dubbed the face-to-face as a platform for mobilising ideas towards that end. Women tops the list in all sectors including labour, health, education unlike other States in the country. The women-centric Nava Kerala is being imagined realising that there is still room for progress. Every woman getting her rights organically remains the goal of women-centric Nava Kerala, she said.

Kerala has been able to implement women-empowerment programmes, which remain a model for the entire world. The best example for this is Kudumbashree. The government formed a special department for women’s development and implemented a lot of projects. Kerala allocates the most funds in the Budget for women-empowerment activities, Ms. George said.

