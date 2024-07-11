GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala govt has no plans to open new police stations for now, says Minister in Assembly

Kerala government makes the clarification while replying to a submission by V.K. Prashanth, MLA, on starting new police station at Pattom locality in the capital

Published - July 11, 2024 04:45 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau


With the spike in cybercrimes and financial crimes, special police divisions have already been started to deal with such sector-wise crimes, says Kerala Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal | Photo Credit: S. MAHINSHA

The Kerala government is not considering opening any more new police stations in the State for now. The government clarified this while replying to a submission by V.K. Prasanth, MLA, on starting a new police station at Pattom locality in the capital.

The reply was given by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on behalf of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Kerala Assembly on July 11.

Usually, allowing a new police station in a locality is based on several considerations such as the population it has to serve, the number of crimes in the locality, the strength of police personnel in the nearby police stations as well as whether the locality has zones which deserve special high security arrangements, said Mr. Balagopal.

With the spike in cybercrimes and financial crimes, special police divisions have already been started to deal with such sector-wise crimes. In such a situation, the government has no plans to open new police stations, Mr. Balagopal said.

At a later time when the government takes a policy decision to allow new police stations, a new police station in the Pattom area may be considered, taking into account any increase in crime rate or crowding in the city, he added.

It was also clarified that the allocation of new buildings to specific police divisions will be considered as and when new buildings for the use of the police force are completed.

