Kerala govt. hands over land to AAI for Calicut airport RESA expansion

October 20, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Kerala government handed over the 12.48 acres acquired for Calicut International Airport expansion to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) on Thursday.

Airport Director S. Suresh received the documents from District Collector V.R. Premkumar. Several officials, including Additional District Magistrate M. Meharali, Deputy Collectors M.P. Premlal, J.O. Arun, Anvar Sadath, Lata K. and Sajeed S., and District Information Officer K. Mohammed were present.

The land was acquired from 76 landholders in two months as per a special package offered by the government.

The land is acquired for expansion of the runway end safety area (RESA) at both ends of the runway. The AAI is extending the RESA to 240 metres from the existing 90 metres as part of enhancing the airport’s safety standards.

